Mona Singh On Facing Ageism In The Industry: 'It Happened When I Was In My 30s'

Image Instagrammed by Mona Singh. (courtesy: MonaSingh)

Mona Singh, who was last seen in the horror comedy Munjya, addresed the prevalent issue of ageism in the industry. Mona, who has been making her presence felt across mediums (OTT, big screen) shared she was worried about ageism in her 30s. She decided to take a break from television as no substantial role was coming her way. Recalling the days, Mona Singh told India Today, "30s mein yeh hua tha (It happened in my 30s). There was a gap, because I wasn't doing TV as I wanted to challenge myself as an actor. I was experimenting with theatre then. That was the time when there was this lull, and it made me wonder 'Is that really happening with me? I am not getting roles because I am 34-35'," said the Kaala Paani actor.

However, Mona's career took a new dimension with the boom in the OTT industry. Shifting to new space and medium, Mona re-discovered her potential after 2017. "The kind of stories, and even storytelling has changed. It's much bolder and more creative. There are a lot many parts for me to play. Also, characters are no more just black and white, and you can do grey shades, without being judged," said the Laal Singh Chaddha actor.

Even now, Mona is stedfast towards her goals - she wants to break the barrier with new opportunities. "I want to play a cop, do action scenes. I am hungry for more and want to explore every genre. When it comes to picking projects, the script needs to make me go wow, and move me. It should have an impact and give me sleepless nights worrying about how I would do it, said Mona.

Mona Singh became a household name after she featured in the popular TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which marked her debut in the industry. The actress has also starred in TV shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar,Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She has also featured in films like 3 Idiots and Utt Pataang, Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona was praised for her performances in series like Made In Heaven 2 and Kaala Paani.