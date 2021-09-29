Trending: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Pic From Alibaug With Interior Designer Vinita Chaitanya

Deepika and Ranveer from Vinita Chaitanya's Instagram (courtesy vinitachaitanya)

Days after reports did the rounds on the Internet that star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have bought a bungalow in Alibaug, there arrived this post by interior decorator Vinita Chaitanya. The Instagram entry is actually a photo from inside a car, featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with Vinita Chaitanya. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, dressed in casuals, can be seen smiling ear-to-ear in the black and white photo. "Who are these dudes in my car?" Vinita Chaitanya captioned the photo along with a confirmation on the location: "Welcome to Alibaug," she added. This photo will indeed make you wonder about what must the inside joke have been:

Here's what Vinita Chaitanya shared on her Instagram on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Money Control reported that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh apparently acquired a swanky bungalow for a sum of Rs 22 crore. According to the report, the couple's new residence is spread across 2.25 acres and has a built-up area of around 18,000 square feet. It is a 5BHK ground-plus-first floor bungalow that is located in the Satirje area of Alibaug, reported Money Control, adding that the bungalow is only 10 minutes away from the Kihim Beach.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh currently live in Mumbai's Prabhadevi neighbourhood - her apartment is on the 26th floor of a high-rise, which too was decorated by Vinita Chaitanya.

In terms of work, both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are awaiting the release of upcoming sports drama '83 - Ranveer has been cast as Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev. The film is all set to release on December 2021. Ranveer Singh also has films like Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Sooryavanshi in his line-up. Deepika Padukone also has the Hindi remake of The Intern in her list of upcoming movies, along with Shakun Batra's untitled movie, Fighter and her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy.