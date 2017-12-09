Trending: Ananya Panday Steals The Show At Aunt's Birthday Party

Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, recently made her high society debut at Le Bal held in Paris on November 5. And now, Ananya ensures that the spotlight follows her at all times - even at her aunt Deanne's birthday party, which was held mid-week. Ananya, 19, looked fabulous in a sequined body-con dress as she posed with her family and friends. Deanne's guests list also included names such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Farah Khan Ali, Waluscha de Sousa and Tanishaa Mukherji among others. Here are some inside pictures of Ananya from the party:
- Ananya has reportedly been shortlisted for Student Of The Year 2
When Ananya photobombed Deanne and Alanna's mother-daughter moment:
A big group and a bigger smile:
Here are some more pictures from the party:
After the successful Paris ball, it is time for Ananya to spread her wings in Bollywood. Ananya reportedly auditioned for the female lead's role in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year and also got the part. A Deccan Chronicle report stated that producer Karan Johar, director Punit Malhotra and actor Tiger Shroff were present for the audition and "Ananya was asked to read out Alia's lines from Student Of The Year. And Ananya sailed through like a professional. Karan immediately decided to cast her."
Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor were alos considered for the part but the idea was later dropped. Sara is debuting in Abhishek Kapoor's KedarnathDhadak, which is also a Karan Johar-production.