Travis Scott To Make India Debut With Delhi Concert In October. Details Inside

Travis Scott is gearing up to come to India for his debut performance. As part of his Circus Maximus World Tour, the artist will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 18, 2025.

Sharing a poster of his upcoming Asia tour on Instagram, Travis wrote, "JOBURG/ ASIA WE OTW SOON I WANNA SEE SOMETHING."

In addition to India, the rapper will make stops in Africa, South Korea, China, and Japan.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Travis would be performing for over 50,000 music lovers in Delhi. His set would include some of his chart-topping hits, including Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Highest In The Room and Fein, among others.“

Travis Scott is the latest to join the bandwagon of international artists performing in India. In the past few months, Maroon 5, Coldplay, Alan Walker, Green Day, and Shawn Mendes took to the stage at various festivals and concerts in the country.

Travis Scott is often credited for revolutionising modern hip-hop with his distinctive psychedelic sounds and immersive stage theatrics.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, legendary rock band Guns N' Roses also announced their return to India after a 13-year hiatus. The band will perform at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on May 17, 2025.

Guns N' Roses, known for 1980s chartbusters like Sweet Child O' Mine, November Rain, Paradise City, comprises three members including Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), and Slash (lead guitar).

The group last performed in India in 2012.

The band will take the stage in Mumbai as part of their Asia tour with iconic hits and an unforgettable live performance in 2025.

Guns N' Roses 2025 India Tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, in partnership with Live Nation, the global producers of the tour.



