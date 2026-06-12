Travis Kelce Rushes To New York To Support Taylor Swift At The Songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift had a major reason to celebrate this week. She was honoured at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York City. The special event celebrated her success as one of the most influential songwriters of her generation. One person who was determined not to miss the occasion was Travis Kelce.

Despite being busy with a mandatory minicamp for the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL star flew to New York as soon as his team commitments ended.

Kelce was later seen sitting alongside the singer during the ceremony. The couple was joined by their mothers, Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce. Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg was also with them during the celebration.

Songwriters Hall of Fame became the first public sighting of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together this month. While Kelce was occupied with training camp, Swift attended several high profile events on her own, including the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles and NBA Finals game in New York City.

After being awarded at the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Taylor Swift delivered a 21 minute speech in which she thanked the people who helped her along the way. She paid special tribute to her family, for the support and sacrifices made by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, as well as her brother, Austin.

She said, “As a little kid, I loved to sing. I loved to do children's theatre performances. But everything came together when I learned to play guitar at 12. I wrote my first song after learning my first three chords. It felt easy to work incredibly hard at this.”

“Because people's feelings, passions and motivations have always fascinated me. It was easy to songwriting over everything else in my life. But it couldn't have been easy for my parents and my brother. I'm good to just pick up and move our entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville so that I could hone my craft in the songwriting capital of the world.”

“After it became obvious that this was not even remotely a temporary phase their tween daughter was going through, they uprooted their entire lives to move me to Music City. And even though words are supposed to kind of be my thing, I will never be able to express my gratitude to you guys for doing that for me. You're the reason I'm here today.”

According to recent reports, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to tie the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the wedding date or venue.