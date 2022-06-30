Travis Barker's Cause Of Hospitalisation Revealed

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got married a month ago.

Travis Barker has been hospitalised for pancreatitis, according to a report in TMZ. The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was first rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday morning but at that time, the exact reason was not revealed. He was later transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, US, for additional care with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side. Photos had gone viral on social media, which showed Mr Barker lying on a stretcher outside the hospital.

Now, according to TMZ, Mr Barker's pancreas became inflamed due to a recent colonoscopy procedure. His symptoms included nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting.

His daughter, Alabama Barker, posted and deleted a picture of her father in the hospital while he rested in a hospital bed. She appeared to hint on social media that Mr Barker's health had taken a serious turn after she asked for prayers.

Moreover, Mr Barker had posted a cryptic tweet before his hospitalisation, which read, "God save me". His tweet had gone viral. However, some internet users pointed out that it could be related to his upcoming song with Machine Gun Kelly since it has been titled the same.

For now, Mr Barker's condition is unknown. No statement has been released by the drummer or his wife's team.

The health scare comes just a month after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their closest friends and family members. The couple got engaged in October 2021.

In April, the duo had a practice wedding at One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The wedding was not legally binding and it took place after the couple attended the 2022 Grammy Awards.