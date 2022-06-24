Travel, Shoot, Party, Repeat: When Sara Ali Khan Did All This And More In Just 20 Hours

Stills from Sara Ali Khan's video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan has had a busy, busy schedule and she decided to look back at the time when she had super exhausting 20 hours. She posted a video on Instagram. It began with her stating that she flew from London. After landing in Mumbai, she decided to go for a fitting session with designer Manish Malhotra. After which she had to go for IIFA award rehearsals. What followed was another fitting session for an Istanbul schedule, where she was holidaying a few weeks ago. Next in store was a party and not just any party - filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, which she attended with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The next day, she had to fly out of Mumbai again. Exhausting much? Well, Sara did it all with a smile.

Sara Ali Khan captioned the post: "Throwback Thursday! Can't believe I did all this in 20 hours- especially since all I've done today is written this caption. Hectic is fun but rest is great too."

This is the video Sara Ali Khan posted:

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed a second child, son Jeh, together in February last year. They are parents to Taimur (5). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.