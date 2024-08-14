<i>Toxic A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups</i>: Akshay Oberoi To Star In Yash's Film

Advertisement

Toxic A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups: Akshay Oberoi To Star In Yash's Film

Toxic A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups went on floors last week

Toxic A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups: Akshay Oberoi To Star In Yash's Film
Akshay Oberoi will make his Kannada debut with the film.
Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups will also feature Akshay Oberoi. The actor flew to Bengaluru earlier this week for the shoot of the film. Sources close to the actor have said that he has just begun shooting for Toxic. A source close to the production revealed, "Akshay Oberoi's addition to the cast of Toxic brings an exciting dynamic to the film. He is an actor who always delivers a powerful performance, and pairing him with Yash is something that fans are eagerly waiting to see."

Team Toxic welcomed the actor onboard with a note that read, "Dear Akshay, Welcome to the team. We're thrilled have your talent and energy on board for this project. Looking forward to creating something amazing together. Team Toxic and everyone in Kvn-Monster Mind Creations."

Last week, superstar Yash shared a picture from the first day of shoot on his social media handles and he simply wrote, "The journey begins #Toxic."

Yash announced his association with the project Toxic in December 2023. He captioned it, "What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC." ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

The film will be directed by Geetu Mohandas. The action-oriented film, set against the backdrop of the drug mafia, is slated to release on April 10, 2025. The film is being collectively produced by Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

