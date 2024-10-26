Crazy Viral: Tom Holland Is A Caring Boyfriend As He Protects Zendaya From Paparazzi. Watch

Lovebirds Tom Holland and Zendaya recently attended the launch of Tom's non-alcoholic beer, Bero, in New York City. The couple turned heads in matching burgundy outfits. After arriving at the event, when Tom and Zendaya got out of the car, the couple was split by a mob of paparazzi. The Dune actress was left in a large circle with aggressive photographers and fans, who flocked to Zendaya to get her autograph. Tom made his way back to his girlfriend and butted his way inside the circle to keep her from being mobbed any further. He can be heard shouting, "No, no, no," in displeasure as he forced his way through the mob to get Zendaya away from them. When the paparazzi started to bother him, Tom Holland yelled at them to "get out of the f*****g way." He also uttered the words, "Pull back, pull back." The Spiderman actor told a fan who was trying to obtain an autograph from Zendaya in the middle of the commotion, "Yo, give her some room." Tom was spotted wearing black pants and white sneakers with a burgundy round-neck T-shirt, while Zendaya looked stunning in a leather bodycon dress.

In a previous interview, Zendaya shared how she deals with public scrutiny on her relationship with Tom Holland. The actress told British Vogue, “You just kind of get used to the fact that, Oh, I'm also one of these art pieces you're going to take a picture of. I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life.”

Tom Holland said that it is one of those things that you have to deal with as a celebrity. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he said in a conversation with GQ.

Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. While the duo was rumoured to be dating ever since, the confirmation came only in 2021 after a picture of the two sharing a kiss at a red light in Los Angeles went viral on social media. They have been going strong ever since.







