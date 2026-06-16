After Months Of Speculation, Tom Holland Confirms Marriage To Zendaya: 'My Family Was There'

Tom Holland has seemingly confirmed his marriage to Zendaya, saying that their family members "were all there" on their wedding day.

Speculation about whether the A-list actors and Spider-Man co-stars had exchanged vows has been rife since January, when Law Roach, Zendaya's stylist, said on the Golden Globes red carpet that their wedding had "already happened" and that "it's very true", reports Variety.

Roach's revelation sent social media into a frenzy and resulted in viral AI-generated images of Zendaya in a wedding dress, along with other fake pictures depicting the alleged nuptials.

Zendaya did not confirm her marriage to Holland during the press tour for The Drama earlier this year, but she did address the AI-generated images.

"I was just out and about in real life and people were like, 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous'. And I was like, 'Babe, they're AI. They're not real'," Zendaya told Jimmy Kimmel in March.

She added that many people in her personal life were also fooled by the images and were upset that they had not received an invitation.

Holland said he saw the humour in the frenzy surrounding the AI-generated wedding photos. When asked whether he had to send messages to family members about the images, he told Esquire magazine: "No, because they were all there."

The interviewer noted: "I tell him that I did not realise the wedding had happened already. 'That's all you'll get on that,' he says. It's the firmest Holland has been so far in our conversation, and so we move on."

The actor said nothing further about his wedding to Zendaya, but he did praise his partner. The pair have made four Spider-Man films together, including this July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and they also both star in The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan.

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