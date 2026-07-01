Tom Hardy To Return For MobLand Season 3 After Patch-Up With Producers

Tom Hardy is set to return to MobLand for a potential third season, months after he reportedly fell out with the producers of the Paramount+ crime drama.



The Mad Max: Fury Road actor met with the MobLand production team in London to work out their issues, Variety reported. This cleared the way for Tom Hardy's return to the show. While the third season of MobLand has not been announced formally, the show's success has made the announcement all but certain, as per the outlet.



Guy Ritchie, who directed several episodes of the show, also helped patch things up, The Hollywood Reporter stated.



Hardy completed work on MobLand season 2 when he allegedly fell out with 101 Studios, executive producer Jez Butterworth, and others. The actor at times refused to leave his trailer, The Hollywood Reporter claimed. Hardy also gave script notes to Butterworth and series creator Ronan Barrett.



The second installment's production ended in March. MobLand season 2 is set to air later this year.



Helen Mirren, who also starred in the show alongside Hardy, had earlier been vocal in her support for the actor's return. When asked at the Taormina Film Festival whether she would work with The Dark Knight Rises actor again, Mirren said, “Absolutely. In a f***ing heartbeat.”



She added, “I love Tom, I think he's the most amazing actor. Different actors have different processes. I've learnt over the years that some people get to things faster. As long as what's on the screen is fantastic, I'm totally chilled with however someone gets there. Tom is a very special person. I think he's absolutely remarkable. My support of him is genuine and heartfelt.”



The show follows the London-based Harrigan crime family. The family is headed by Conrad and Maeve Harrigan (Pierce Brosnan and Mirren). Hardy essays the role of Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the family.



The first installment of MobLand was released on Paramount+ last spring. It quickly became the second most-watched series on Paramount+.



The show also stars Paddy Considine, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Joanne Froggatt, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Janet McTeer, Mandeep Dhillon, Jordi Mollà and Toby Jones.