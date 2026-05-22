Tom Hardy Out Of <i>MobLand</i> After Explosive Behind-The-Scenes Clashes: Report

Tom Hardy has been fired from the third season of the hit Paramount+ show MobLand after repeated clashes with producers, according to a new report. The actor, best known for his roles in films including Inception, The Dark Knight Rises and Mad Max: Fury Road, starred in MobLand alongside Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Paddy Considine.

The crime drama premiered in 2025, with its second season reportedly expected later this year. Now, according to a new report from Puck, a third season is already being planned, but Hardy is reportedly not expected to return

Veteran entertainment journalist Matthew Belloni reported in the Puck newsletter on Thursday, May 21, that Paramount decided not to renew Tom Hardy's contract option for season three following tensions during the production of season two.

Hardy frequently clashed with producers Jez Butterworth and David Glasser, as well as having creative disagreements over the direction of season two. The report also claims that Butterworth at one point threatened to leave the show amid the behind-the-scenes disputes.

Puck‘s report claims: “Hardy was apparently late to set a bunch, constantly asked to give notes on scripts, attempted to change dialogue, and expressed his displeasure that a series initially built around him was increasingly becoming an ensemble showcase for Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and other co-stars.”

Neither Paramount or Hardy have commented on the report.

In MobLand, Tom Hardy plays a key role Harry De Souza, a fixer working for the powerful Harrigan crime family led by Pierce Brosnan's Conrad and Helen Mirren's Maeve.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2025, Hardy shared his long-term vision for the future of the show, suggesting, “The plan is definitely to see more seasons. The question is: Does it become international? There are international elements to organised crime, which are touched on in season one and the control of drugs and ammunition and weapons and people and all kinds of things that go through Europe and from Africa through to South America, Pakistan and the variable commodities that move around Europe.”

He added, “There are families that are involved in each European country that are vying for power to have that status to be able to move these kind of commodities through and who polices that and how that fits into a world stage.”

The first season of MobLand was a major success for Paramount+, becoming one of the platform's biggest original hits and topping viewing charts in the United Kingdom.

MobLand season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+. A season 2 premiere date has yet to be announced.