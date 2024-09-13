<i>Venom: The Last Dance</i> Trailer: Witness Tom Hardy And His Symbiote Against The World

The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance is out. The movie marks the conclusion of the trilogy with Tom Hardy reprising his roles as Eddie Brock and Venom. The nearly three-minute trailer begins with a scene on a flight where the captain requests passengers to enjoy the view of the Grand Canyon by looking through their windows. Outside, we see Venom struggling to hang onto the plane and humorously asking, “How does Tom Cruise do this?” A woman inside the aircraft is startled by Venom's appearance, Shortly after, Eddie falls and Venom saves him. Venom explains to Eddie that his” home" has found them and talks about his creator Knull. We then see Eddie and Venom teaming up for one final showdown between symbiote and host.

In the trailer, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Juno Temple's characters are shown in what appears to be a lab. They discuss how symbiotes did not arrive by accident but were intended. The trailer also highlights the camaraderie and fun between Venom and Eddie, followed by intense action sequences where they battle their enemies. Venom reassures Eddie, saying, “I am with you till the end.” The trailer wraps up with a humorous casino scene where Eddie says, “This is all the money that we have.” Venom gets frustrated and demands, “I need more money.”

The makers dropped the trailer on YouTube with the caption, ”With you to the end. Witness the epic conclusion in #Venom: The Last Dance exclusively in theatres October 25.”

Check it out:

Venom: The Last Dance is the third instalment in the Venom series. The franchise began with Venom in 2018, followed by Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021. Directed by Kelly Marcel, the upcoming film also features Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. Venom: The Last Dance is jointly bankrolled by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Arad Productions, Matt Tolmach Productions, Pascal Pictures, Hutch Parker Entertainment and Hardy Son & Baker.