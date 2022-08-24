Watch: Tom Hardy Shows Off Jiu-Jitsu Skills, Wins Gold At Charity Tournament

Tom Hardy is not a newbie to the sport as he currently possesses a blue belt in martial arts.

Actor Tom Hardy on Sunday showcased his fighting style in real life and took home gold at a charity jiu-jitsu tournament. The 44-year-old, who has played Batman villain Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, as well as the Spiderman villain Venom, took part in the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship and triumphed in both the gi and non-gi categories.

A video of the actor has emerged online where he's seen demonstrating that his strength is not just the stuff of movies. The clip shows Mr Hardy, who currently has a blue belt in martial arts, battling it out with his fellow blue belt during the regional competition in Wolverhampton, UK.

Watch the video below:

Tom Hardy won gold at a Jiu-Jitsu competition last weekend! That Venom symbiote hitting different 🥇🕷#TomHardy#Marvel#Venompic.twitter.com/Cj90piiT4Q — MultiFandomHype (@MultiFandomHype) August 23, 2022

The clip shows Mr Hardy taking down his competitor on the mat with expert-like precision. According to People, Tom Hardy secured two gold medals - one in the gi (traditional martial arts uniform) category, in his belt and weight division, as well as one in the non-gi category, also in his weight and belt division.

Tom Hardy participated in the charity jiu-jitsu championship, competing as a trustee for the REORG Charity, which is a non-profit that supports people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and life-altering physical injuries. The organisation trains them in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a non-violent martial art, as a form of therapy and recovery.

As per Newsweek, Mr Hardy has trained with REORG since he began learning jiu-jitsu to prepare for his role in the 2011 movie Warrior, in which he played an MMA fighter. Martial arts reportedly also helped him prepare for his role in Marvel's 2018 Spiderman spin-off, Venom.