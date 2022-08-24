After Whistleblower's Claims About Twitter, Elon Musk's Cryptic Post

Twitter has rubbished the claim, calling it a "false narrative". (File)

Hours after a whistleblower claimed that the Indian government forced Twitter to put a government agent on its payroll, Elon Musk, in his usual cryptic ways, shared a post on the social media platform which appears to allude to the incident.

"Give a little whistle," read the post shared by the Tesla CEO, who is currently engaged in a heated legal fight with Twitter to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the social media company.

Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko, the whistleblower who a former Twitter Inc security chief, raised the issue about the Indian government with the US Securities and Exchange Commission among other security lapse claims at Twitter, Reuters reported.

Recently, Elon Musk had challenged Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform.

In an ongoing legal battle, that finds more than an occasional mention on Twitter by Mr Musk, the latter has claimed that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.

A company source told Reuters that the allegations about the India government had surfaced previously within Twitter.

Twitter has rubbished the claim, calling it a "false narrative" about their privacy and data security practices. A spokesperson said that the allegation was "riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context".