US Jiu-Jitsu Student Awarded Rs 466 Crore After Instructor's Move Leaves Him Paralysed

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Jack Greener was awarded over $56 million after a jiu-jitsu accident left him paralyzed. The incident occurred during a training session with instructor Francisco Iturralde in 2018. Iturralde's technique caused Greener's cervical vertebrae to be crushed, resulting in quadriplegia.

In a landmark case, 30-year-old Jack Greener was awarded over $56 million (Rs 466 crore) after a 2018 jiu-jitsu sparring session left him paralyzed, according to New York Post. As a beginner white belt at Del Mar Jiu-Jitsu Club in San Diego, Greener was paired with instructor Francisco "Sinistro" Iturralde. During the session, Iturralde executed a manoeuvre that placed his full body weight on Greener's neck, crushing his cervical vertebrae and rendering him quadriplegic.

The incident occurred just weeks before Greener's college graduation. He underwent multiple surgeries and suffered strokes during his hospitalisation. Initially awarded 46 million in 2023, the total compensation rose with post-judgement interest. The California Supreme Court upheld the verdict, emphasizing that instructors can be held liable when they increase risks beyond those inherent in the sport.

Greener has since become a motivational speaker and mountain climber, advocating for athlete safety and accountability in sports training.

"The black belt instructor did a technique that placed his entire body weight on Greener's neck, causing him to instantly fall limp and lose all function of his limbs," BJJ legend Rener Gracie, who was called as an expert witness in the case, told The NY Post.

Greener was hospitalized for several months, suffering multiple strokes as a result of his injuries - which came just weeks before he was due to graduate from college, his attorneys said.

He sued the Del Mar Jiu Jitsu club in San Diego for the injuries he blamed on Iturralde, who earned the nickname "Sinistro", or "Sinister", for his "dynamic, aggressive grappling style", according to his bio on a site selling online instructionals.