Fitness Influencer Paralysed By Tick Bite, Now Battling To Walk Again

Maria Palen, a fitness influencer from California, is learning to walk again after a rare illness caused partial paralysis and turned her life upside down. Palen first revealed her health struggle in a September 2024 Instagram post, where she described how a sudden and mysterious illness left her bedridden. In December, she reported some signs of improvement, such as regaining minimal movement in one leg and the ability to take small steps.

Her condition began with minor aches and pains that slowly worsened. By March 2024, she had lost 20 pounds and was no longer able to function normally. "It felt like my body completely gave up on me," she said.

Doctors initially suspected an autoimmune disease, but later discovered that Palen had contracted Babesiosis, a rare and potentially serious illness caused by parasites transmitted through tick bites. These parasites attacked her red blood cells and severely weakened her immune system.

Palen described experiencing extreme pain from everyday tasks like using her phone or turning a steering wheel. Her condition deteriorated rapidly in October 2024 after she began feeling feverish and weak. While hospitalised, she became paralysed from the waist down. Tests revealed high white blood cell levels in her spinal fluid, indicating inflammation or infection affecting her spinal cord.

Though her doctors were unable to give a clear diagnosis, Palen believes her symptoms may be connected to Lyme disease. She was treated with antibiotics, which helped clear the infection, but the nerve damage had already been done.

Palen now lives with her family in Texas after losing her apartment and career. A GoFundMe campaign launched in January has raised over $12,000 to support her recovery. Doctors have given her a one-in-three chance for full, partial, or no recovery.

Despite the uncertainty, Palen remains hopeful. "I have to be optimistic. If not, I would mentally spiral," she said. Her goal is to fully walk again, and she continues daily rehabilitation.