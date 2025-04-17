Lil Nas X Shares Health Update After Being Hospitalised Due To Facial Paralysis: "Getting Better"

Grammy-winning artist Lil Nas X has revealed he is dealing with partial facial paralysis. He shared the update alongside a photo from a hospital bed. The rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, opened up about his condition with his signature candour and humour.

"This is me doing a full smile right now," he said in a video clip, pointing out the difficulty he's having smiling due to the paralysis affecting the right side of his face.

Even as he shared the worrying news, Lil Nas X kept the mood light, telling fans to "stop being sad" for him.

While Lil Nas X hasn't officially confirmed the exact cause of his condition, speculation online suggests it could be Bell's palsy or Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - both known for causing temporary facial paralysis. He did, however, offer reassurance to his followers: "It's getting better ya'll I promise."

Prior to this health scare, Lil Nas X had been actively promoting his upcoming album DREAMBOY. He also gave fans a sneak peek of his eight-track EP Days Before Dreamboy, teasing what's next in his musical journey. Despite his condition, the rapper has continued to stay upbeat and active, even posting videos of himself rollerblading shirtless and saying, "We normal over here. We get crazy over here!"

Lil Nas X first rose to stardom with the 2018 smash hit Old Town Road, which became the longest-running number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100 since the chart's inception in 1958. Since then, he's collected a string of accolades, including two Grammy Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, five MTV VMAs, two BET Hip Hop Awards, two iHeartRadio Music Awards and two AMAs.

In 2022, he made history as the youngest artist to receive the Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame.