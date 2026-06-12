Tom Hanks Says Voice Actors Don't Need Their Own Academy Award Category

Tom Hanks has shared his thoughts on whether voice actors should have a separate category at the Oscars. While he has spent decades bringing characters to life with his voice, especially as Sheriff Woody in the Toy Story films, he believes a new award category is unnecessary for voice performances.

Hanks explained that the current acting categories already include all types of performances. He pointed out that any performance, on screen or through voice alone, can be considered if it connects with audiences and leaves an impact. He also referred to motion capture performances by Andy Serkis, who has helped create major characters in films such as The Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes.

Speaking with Gold Derby, Tom Hanks said, “I think they have enough categories. The truth is, a voice actor can win Best Actor. The judgment is, ‘any performance that moved you.' That's the quality. We've talked about, for example, Andy Serkis.”

“Even though he does not appear as Andy Serkis, he gives all the raw material to it. There's been people who have been close to being nominated that do not appear on camera. That could happen to a pure vocal actor.”

When asked about what should matter most if the Academy ever creates a separate category for voice acting, Hanks explained that if a performance moves the audience emotionally, it is already proof that a human performance has done its job. In his view, nothing more is needed beyond that reaction from viewers.

So far, no actor has ever received an Oscar nomination in any of the categories for a role that is only voice work. However, Scarlett Johansson came close to breaking that pattern for her performance as Samantha, an artificial intelligence in Spike Jonze's film Her.

Even though she was not nominated for an Oscar for the role, she did receive recognition for it and won the Best Actress award at the Rome Film Festival for her performance in the movie.

Tom Hanks is set to return as Woody in the upcoming Toy Story 5, which will release on June 19.