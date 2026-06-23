Keanu Reeves In Talks For Live-Action <i>Lego</i> Film With <i>Toy Story 4</i> Director

Keanu Reeves may soon add another major franchise to his growing list of projects. The actor, who has lent his voice to several films, games, and animated projects in recent years, is reportedly in talks to star in a new Lego movie from Universal Pictures.

The upcoming project is expected to be "a mix of live action and animation," which will give the well-known franchise a fresh style on the big screen, as reported by Deadline.

The film is set to be directed by Josh Cooley, the filmmaker behind Toy Story 4. Reeves and Cooley have worked together before, as the actor voiced the fan-favourite character Duke Caboom in the 2019 animated hit.

As of now, details about the story and Reeves' role remain under wraps. The project arrives years after Warner Bros released The Lego Movie in 2014 and its follow-up in 2019.

A source told Deadline that "Keanu Reeves is in negotiations to star in a live-action hybrid Lego pic with Cooley directing."

Insiders close to the project say the studio spent a long time working with different "writers and directors" while trying to shape the film. During that process, they decided to build the project around Keanu Reeves and created a character specifically with him in mind. After several discussions and meetings, Reeves became interested in the project and "started to engage with the studio".

Universal Pictures then invited Josh Cooley to share his ideas for the film. Cooley presented his plan and vision, which reportedly left Reeves impressed. Following those discussions, the actor gave his approval to join the project.

Before this, Keanu Reeves voiced Shadow the Hedgehog in the Sonic the Hedgehog film series in 2024. He has also voiced Johnny Silverhand in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game franchise and played Bruce Wayne in the 2022 animated film DC League of Super-Pets.