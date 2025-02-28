Tom Hanks Rememebers <i>The French Connection</i> Actor: "There Has Never Been A 'Gene Hackman Type'..."

Hollywood legend Tom Hanks, who is known for films like Forrest Gump, Captain Phillips, Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, Elvis and others, is remembering the late Hollywood actor Gene Hackman.

The actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the late actor. He wrote in the caption, "There has never been a 'Gene Hackman Type'. There has only been Gene Hackman."

Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead on Wednesday noon in their home in Santa Fe.

In a statement to the Santa Fe New Mexican, accessed by 'The Guardian', County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said, "We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased on Wednesday."

Sheriff Mendoza said there was no immediate indication of foul play.

He did not provide a cause of death or say when the couple might have died.

Hackman, 95, had lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, since the 1980s and married Arakawa, 63, in 1991, after meeting her in the gym where she then worked.

Little is known of Arakawa's later career as a musician, although in 2014 Hackman praised her "unwavering, specific read-throughs" of the western novels he later took to authoring, reports 'The Guardian'.

Sheriff's deputies arrived at the couple's home in a gated community called Old Sunset Trail on Wednesday noon to investigate, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican, "the deaths of two elderly people and a dog."

As per 'The Guardian', Local TV station KOB reported that police were responding to a neighbour's request for a welfare check.

The deputies discovered the bodies of a man in his 90s and a woman in her 60s, Mendoza initially reported.

KOB reported that police were unable to identify the bodies until 12:30 a.m. on Thursday (Pacific Standard Time).

It also emerged that while one of the couple's dogs had died, two survived.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)