Tom Cruise's Train Of Thought Behind This Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Stunt

Tom Cruise in a still from the video. (courtesy: TomCruise)

There is a reason why people say that no mission is impossible for Tom Cruise. The global superstar — known for his death-defying stunts — has always tried to bring something extraordinary to the table. Of course, we are talking about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is releasing on July 12. Tom Cruise's latest post proves why the action franchise has fans all over the world. The actor has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the iconic train sequence which was shot in Norway and UK. The clip shows us how Tom Cruise and the team executed it. The actor said, “This train sequence was tricky, but the outcome made it all worth it.” Now, he “can't wait for everyone to see it come to life”. Let us talk about the video that opens to Tom Cruise's IMF agent Ethan Hunt who engages in a knife fight atop a train, which is running “60 miles an hour through a real valley.” In the end, the train nose dives into the water. We can see Ethan Hunt and Hayley Atwell's Grace barely holding on to a carriage to save their lives.” We all got a glimpse of it in the trailer. So what went behind the train sequence?

Director Christopher McQuarrie said, “We started talking about this movie in terms of a sense of adventure, and the action sequence on a train was something we know we always wanted to do. We wanted to build upon our previous films and apply that knowledge to make something practical and real. And, bring this train sequence to another level.”

He added, “There was not a surplus of trains available to be wrecked. We had to build the train if we wanted to destroy it. To shoot it was particularly challenging. Not just to execute. But also to design all the different trains and cars that could actually function on working railway tracks. In this level of practical filmmaking, this may never be done again. The train sequence takes us on an adventure that is absolutely huge. There is a big fight on the roof….Going 60 miles an hour through a real valley.”

Sharing details about the crashing of the train, which was shot in Darlton Quarry, UK, Christopher McQuarrie said, “Crashing the train involved multiple factors of difficulty. We will be chasing the train as it goes off… Every single camera was stationed for that one shot.”

“Everything you are seeing in the spectacular train sequence is done to invest the audience. Mission Impossible is the most extraordinary adventure franchise you have ever seen,” he said.

Don't miss the part when Tom Cruise is seen explaining a scene involving him and Esai Morales to the crew. Sharing her experience, Hayley Atwell said, “When you're hanging off a train carriage Tom is a great person to have beside you. Not only he's fearless, he's always looking at how it's gonna land for the audience.”

Did this scene remind you of the train sequence in Mission Impossible: I? In the epic scene from the first movie of the Mission Impossible series, Tom Cruise is on top of an actual bullet train, which is running at 200 mph-plus. He comes face to face with Jim Phelps, played by Jon Voight. The scene involves a helicopter crash with Cruise escaping death, once again. It is arguably one of the most thrilling action sequences in a film and it did set the bar high for the upcoming instalments.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been produced by Paramount Pictures, TC Productions and Skydance. The film, directed and written by Christopher McQuarrie, will release in theatres on July 12.