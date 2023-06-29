To Indiana Jones , Barbie And Oppenheimer , With Love From Tom Cruise

Instagrammed by Tom Cruise. (Courtesy: Tom Cruise)

Tom Cruise turned out to be the biggest cheerleader for some of the much-anticipated summer releases of Hollywood. The Mission Impossible actor's latest Instagram post can vouch for that. Tom Cruise posted three pictures with the director of his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Christopher McQuarrie on Instagram. Interestingly, the three pictures are dedicated to three big movies: Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Oppenheimer, Barbie. Tom began his post like this, "This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. These are just a few that we can't wait to see on the big screen."

Then Tom heaped praise on Harrison Ford, who will appear as Indiana Jones on the screen for the last time in the upcoming release of the franchise. "Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indiana Jones and creating one of the most iconic characters in cinema history. You have given us countless hours of joy," wrote Tom.

The last part of Tom's post includes mentions of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which are set to release on the same day. Dismissing the possibility of a clash at box office, Tom's endearing words for the two movies are, "I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie."

The three official Insta-handles of the aforementioned movies reacted to Tom's post. "We're in for an unforgettable summer," wrote the official page of Barbie. "Adventure awaits at the movies! commented the page dedicated to Indiana Jones. "The world will remember this day," commented the official page of Oppenheimer.

Have a look at Tom's post here:

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will release in theatres on July 12. The film is directed, produced and written by Christopher McQuarrie. The cast includes Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Saibal Chatterjee for NDTV wrote about the movie, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the first Indiana Jones film not directed by Steven Spielberg, comes a decade and a half after the series' fourth entry, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Will Harrison Ford, 80, be the sort of top gun that Tom Cruise turned out to be on the Croisette and beyond last year? Fans of the franchise and admirers of Ford - one isn't sure which is numerically larger - are unlikely to have any reason to grumble at the opportunity to watch the enduring Hollywood star playing the intrepid archaeologist-adventure one last time."

Oppenheimer directed, written and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, is about J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons. The film stars Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, with a supporting cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh.

On the other hand, Barbie is a fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig from a screenplay she wrote with Noah Baumbach. The film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.