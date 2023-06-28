Ahead Of The Barbie Movie, Airbnb Is Renting Out This Malibu Dream House (For Real)

Glimpses of the house. (courtesy: airbnb)

How much film promotion is too much film promotion? The makers of the upcoming Barbie movie might have an answer perhaps. Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which features Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken, took the film's promotions to a different level altogether when they announced that fans can now rent a Barbie dream house on Airbnb in Malibu. The official Instagram page of Airbnb shared pictures of the house and the caption on it read, "The Barbie Malibu Dream House is back on Airbnb-but this time, Ken's hosting. While everyone's favorite doll makes her live action film debut in Barbie, Ken transformed the pink palace with maximum Kenergy-cowboy hats, rollerblades, you name it. Everyone in Barbie Land can request to book these stays on July 17 at 10am PT at the link in our bio. Don't miss the Barbie movie only in theaters July 2." Before we talk about how the Internet reacted to this promotional strategy of the film, let's take a look at the house:

A quick tour of the house that is (what else but pink). You are welcome.

"Ah, the magic of creative PR," tweeted a user.

No fad is complete without a meme-check. A Twitter user, reacting to the house, wrote, "This ain't no dream they really said this is all Barbie can afford with California housing prices." LOL.

"Disappointed this isn't called the 'Barbie Dream Box'" tweeted a user. Inspiration much?

Needless to say, the Airbnb Twitter thread was flooded with comments - good, bad and everything in between. The feature that Twitter users were not very happy about was that only two people are allowed to book the spot at a given time. "But why do only 2 people get the opportunity to book? It's my dream to stay here but how is only 2 bookings realistic," a Twitter user wrote reacting to it.

Inputs from another user: "Wow! They did such a great job with the designing."

"The promo for this movie is next level," added another one. Where's the lie though?

Is there a suggestions box? This Twitter has one small detail in mind - "Just saying, the swimming pool floor could have been pink too..."

"Barbies' marketing team has knocked it out of the park. They convinced me to watch the movie, I want to see if the movie can convince me to buy a doll," read another tweet.

Barbies' marketing team has knocked it out of the park.



Barbie, which also stars Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera and Emma Mackey among others, will hit the theatres on July 21. The film will clash with another big Hollywood project at the box office - Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, featuring Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, James Remar, Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman, David Krumholtz, Florence Pugh and Kenneth Branagh among other stars.