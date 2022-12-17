Barbie Teaser: The Internet Loved Margot Robbie And The 2001: A Space Odyssey Homage

Margot Robbie in Barbie. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of the Barbie movie shared the teaser trailer on Friday and it has created quite a buzz on social media for more than just one reason. To begin with, the film's lead actor Margot Robbie is every bit perfect as a walking, talking Barbie. The other thing about the video that the Internet absolutely loved was the homage to the iconic scene from Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. The Greta Gerwig directorial, taking a leaf from the "Dawn of Man" sequence from the 1968 film, showcases young girls playing with their baby dolls accompanied by Helen Mirren's voiceover: "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls until..." Enter Barbie. It is Margot Robbie as a Barbie that appears out of nowhere instead of a monolith, leading to an awakening of sorts while Richard Strauss' Also Sprach Zarathustra plays in the backdrop.

The teaser also showcases a bright montage of Ryan Gosling (who portrays Ken) in a blink-and-miss appearance, Simu Liu in a dance sequence, Issa Rae and a glimpse into Barbie's bright world.

Check out the teaser trailer of Barbie:

The Internet was thrilled and surprised to see the 2001: A Space Odyssey reference in a Barbie movie. Here are some of the tweets:

A Twitter user curated both the scenes side-by-side and wrote: "For anyone else who was looking for a side-by-side comparison of the Barbie trailer with 2001: A Space Odyssey, here ya go!"

For anyone else who was looking for a side-by-side comparison of the Barbie trailer with 2001: A Space Odyssey, here ya go! pic.twitter.com/CzoKzoFvpH — Matthew Gaydos (@MatthewGaydos) December 16, 2022

"Okay I was not expecting the Barbie teaser to take its cues from 2001: A Space Odyssey, but I'm kinda here for it," read another tweet.

Okay I was not expecting the #Barbie teaser to take its cues from 2001: but I'm kinda here for it. #BarbieTrailerpic.twitter.com/G6qBOplwj5 — Megan Is Writing (@MeganStuart3) December 17, 2022

"Is there an award for best movie trailer? Because this right here deserves all of the awards. Can't wait for Barbie" - Inputs from another Twitter user.

Is there an award for best movie trailer? Because this right here deserves all of the awards Can't wait for #Barbie. https://t.co/lVkFqwgiQY — Silma Suba (@SubaSilma) December 17, 2022

"The 2001: a space odyssey homage." Enough said.

the 2001: a space odyssey homage pic.twitter.com/fj4IalcNVH — emma (@apunkwallows) December 16, 2022

Margot Robbie fans unite.

I'm freaking out about THIS ALONE!!!!! SHE REALLY DRESSED UP AS THE VERY FIRST BARBIE EVER MADE!!!! I can't wait for this movie sooooooo much! @Barbie#BarbieTheMovie#BarbieMovie#Barbie#MargotRobbiepic.twitter.com/qOqLlQK33E — Amanda (@AmandaDSassy) December 17, 2022

Barbie will hit the theatres on July 21, 2023. The film will clash with another big Hollywood project at the box office - Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, featuring Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, James Remar, Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman, David Krumholtz, Florence Pugh and Kenneth Branagh among other stars.