Ryan Gosling's First Look In Barbie Sends Internet Into Frenzy

This is the first official image of Gosling from 'Barbie', which is set to release next year.

The first look for Ryan Gosling as Barbie's boyfriend Ken in the upcoming film by the same name is out and it's taking the internet by storm. The photo, shared by Warner Brothers on Instagram, shows Gosling flaunting his six-pack abs and blond hair and ready to play the part of Barbie's tanned and toned boyfriend.

Barbie is set to release on July 21, 2023, in theatres and stars Margot Robbie in the lead character.

This is the first official image of Gosling as the character made famous in the toy aisle. It shows the actor wearing a sleeveless denim vest without a shirt in front of a pink backdrop. His underwear is emblazoned with the character's own name Ken.

Fans went wild after seeing the picture and have been dropping compliments ever since.

An Instagram user commented, "NEW PERSONALITY DROPPED!!!!!"

Another wrote, "This is going to be soooo good (lovestruck emoji) remember Greta is the DIRECTOR (clap emojis)".

Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing the upcoming romantic comedy. She is also the co-writer of the film along with her filmmaker partner Noah Baumbach.

Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film will star Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera.

With its release set for July next year, Barbie will clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr. in lead roles.

Last month, the first trailer of Dhanush's Hollywood debut The Gray Man, which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead, was unveiled and showed explosions, gunshots, car crashes and fireworks.

Directed by Russo brothers, the film is based on the novel by Mark Greaney.