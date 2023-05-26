Barbie Trailer: It's Margot Robbie vs The Real World

Margot Robbie in Barbie. (courtesy: YouTube)

Welcome to the Barbie land, where everything is pink and vibrant and happy until it isn't. In the main trailer of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie, walking, talking Barbie doll Margot Robbie gives us a tour of her fabulous world where everything is picture-perfect - they are all playing and dancing around. "This is the best day ever. So was yesterday and so is tomorrow," says Margot Robbie. Little does she know what life has in store for her. One fine day, she realises that her heels are on the ground ( just Barbie land problems). She is then given a choice - to go back to her regular life or know the truth about the universe - she picks the former (almost). After much ado, Barbie enters the real world with Ken (Ryan Gosling) by her side.

The real world is not how Barbie pictured it to be - stares from people, uncomfortable situations, punches, mugshots, dramatic chase sequences. To sum it up, it is going to be one helluva ride. The makers wrote in the trailer, "If you love Barbie, this movie is for you. If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you."

Check out the trailer of Barbie here:

Sharing the trailer, Warner Bros' Instagram page's caption read, "Giant blowout party. Planned choreography. New Barbie Movie Trailer. Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Watch it only in cinemas on July 21."

The film also stars Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera and Emma Mackey among others.

The first teaser of the film released last year and it created a lot of buzz. The video paid homage to the iconic scene from Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. The film's director Greta Gerwig took a leaf from the "Dawn of Man" sequence from the 1968 film. The trailer showcased young girls playing with their baby dolls accompanied by Helen Mirren's voiceover: "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls until..." Enter Barbie.

Barbie will hit the theatres on July 21. The film will clash with another big Hollywood project at the box office - Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, featuring Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, James Remar, Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman, David Krumholtz, Florence Pugh and Kenneth Branagh among other stars.