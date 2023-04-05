Barbie Trailer: Twitter Is Beyond Excited To Step Into Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling's World

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie. (courtesy: YouTube)

Margot Robbie as a walking, talking Barbie made her way into the Internet's heart as the second trailer of the Barbie movie released on Tuesday night. The film showcases the (very) vibrant life of Barbie (played by Margot) and her friends. Ryan Gosling features as Barbie's love interest Ken. Wait, there is another Ken in the picture (played by Simu Liu). Will the real Ken stand up please? The trailer explores Barbie's equation with her friends and what her life looks like (expect a whole lot of pink). The film's impressive star cast also includes, wait for it... singer Dua Lipa as a mermaid. Helen Mirren is the narrator. The film also stars Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera and Emma Mackey among others. Soon after the trailer was dropped, the Internet shared posts about the film. The Internet can't wait to watch the film and these tweets are proof.

Warner Bros Pictures, sharing the film's trailer, wrote this in the synopsis on YouTube: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken."

Check out the teaser trailer of Barbie here:

"Barbie movie looks so amazing," read a tweet. TBH it does.

Barbie movie looks so amazing pic.twitter.com/6QGPb1CnQR — (@QUEENP0P_) April 4, 2023

"Dreamiest movie already OMG," wrote another Twitter user.

"This is real cinema - Barbie," another fan wrote.

"Margot Robbie as Barbie. That's it. That's the tweet," read another one.

margot robbie as barbie that's it that's the tweet #Barbiepic.twitter.com/ZscqUgAAeL — robin (@rileyauras) April 4, 2023

Let's just say you will see a lot more of this meme template on Twitter today.

"Screaming...The Barbie movie trailer just dropped," wrote an excited Twitter user.

SCREAMING THE BARBIE MOVIE TRAILER JUST DROPPED pic.twitter.com/bNqZ5R6CYj — c (@celestialswiftt) April 4, 2023

The first trailer of the film was equally popular. It released last year and it paid homage to the iconic scene from Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. The film's director Greta Gerwig took a leaf from the "Dawn of Man" sequence from the 1968 film. The trailer showcased young girls playing with their baby dolls accompanied by Helen Mirren's voiceover: "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls until..." Enter Barbie.

Barbie will hit the theatres on July 21. The film will clash with another big Hollywood project at the box office - Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, featuring Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, James Remar, Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman, David Krumholtz, Florence Pugh and Kenneth Branagh among other stars.