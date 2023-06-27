Mission: Impossible 7 - Behind The Scenes Of Tom Cruise's Death-Defying Stunt

Still form a video shared on Twitter. (courtesy: TomCruise)

A few weeks ahead of the release of the much-awaited Hollywood franchise Mission: Impossible 7, its lead actor Tom Cruise shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the death-defying stunt where he can be seen riding off a cliff while on a motorcycle. The short clip opens with Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie talking about the stunt or "the most dangerous thing they have attempted." Tom Cruise can be seen saying, "What am I doing, this is a terrible idea," but almost instantly he backtracks and says, "When do we start."

The video then shifts to Tom Cruise, performing the stunt, riding off the cliff and falling. The clip ends as the director and actor can be heard saying, "Why are we doing this? this is a bad idea."

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Top Cruise simply wrote, "Why are we doing this? Because it is Mission: Impossible." Take a look:

Why are we doing this? Because it is Mission: Impossible. pic.twitter.com/g4LA8OC2xM — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 26, 2023

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One's trailer was dropped in May this year. In the trailer, we can see Tom Cruise as he returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the seventh instalment of the franchise. That's not all – Ethan Hunt also engages in a knife fight atop a speeding train, which nose dives into the water. From the forest to the desert, this mission seems to be a whirlwind tour of the world for the super-agent.

Watch the trailer here:

In addition to Tom Cruise, the film boasts a star-studded cast involving new and old characters. Some of the actors appearing in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One are Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, and Shea Whigham. Phew!

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has been produced by Paramount Pictures, TC Productions and Skydance. The film, directed, produced and written by Christopher McQuarrie, will release in theatres on July 12, 2023.