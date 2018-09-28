Today's Big Release: Varun Dhawan And Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Three very different tales of rural India are all set to hit the screens today. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Shrama are ready to present Sui Dhaaga while Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra are up with Pataakha. The third one is a rather special film titled Village Rockstars but more about that later. Yash Raj Films' Sui Dhaaga is the story of Mamta and Mauji's strenuous attempts to start a tailoring and embroidery business, which revives the concept to sawdesi clothes. Director Sharat Katariya (Dum Laga Ke Haisha) has made weaved the threads of love with threads containing a message about promoting Indian textile into one film.

Sui Dhaaga has endearing songs and its promotional strategy involved biggest names of the Indan film industry. Remember the Sui Dhaaga Challenge, which was completed by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor among others?

Sanya Malhotra is back on the big screen after 2016's super successful Dangal. Pataakha, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is the story of two sisters who cannot stand the sight of each other and after a series of confused events they find that they got married into the same family.

Meanwhile, if you've not watched Rima Das' critically acclaimed film Village Rockstars, then here's your chance. The film, which is India's official entry for Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film, is re-releasing today. The film is the story of a group of children who happily play fake instruments (because they can't afford real ones) to make their days and lives happier. Rima Das recently told news agency IANS that the film is inspired by true life events. "I met some amazing children from my village. I saw them performing in a local gathering with fake instruments. I was amazed and inspired to see them. They didn't have resources but still they were celebrating life, so I didn't want to lose an opportunity to make a film on those children," she said.

Speaking about her film, Rima Das said: "With Village Rockstars, I tried to present a universal human emotion and I am very happy that it has touched hearts of people all around the world."

