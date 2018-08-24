Today's Big Release: Sonakshi Sinha's Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is a sequel to 2016's Happy Bhag Jayegi The film also stars Diana Penty, Jassie Gill and Ali Fazal Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh makes his Bollywood debut today with Genius

Films from two diverse genres are opening in theatres today - comedy film Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and action thriller Genius. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is a sequel to Diana Penty and Ali Fazal's 2016 film Happy Bhag Jayegi. With two Happys on the screen the comedy quotient of this film is surely doubling up. In the new film, Sonakshi Simha takes the centrestage from Diana as the latter's old suitor Daman Singh Bagga (played by Jimmy Sheirgill) kidnaps the former because of the confusion due to similar names. As the new Happy tries to figure out to deal with the situation at hand the old Happy returns with new ways to outfit Daman.

Watch the trailer of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi:

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegialso stars Jassie Gill, Piyush Mishra and Aparhakti Khurrana. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai.

The second film opening in theatres today in Genius, made by Gadar: Ek Prem Katha director Anil Sharma. The film also marks Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh's Bollywood debut. Utkarsh featured as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's onscreen son Jeetey in Gadar as a child artiste, A significant part of the film's initial announcement and promotion was build up around Utkarsh's role in the 2001 superhit film.

Advertisement

Genius also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mithun Chakraborty and by the trailer it appears to be an old story packaged in a new style.

Watch the trailer of Genius:

Which film do you pick this weekend?