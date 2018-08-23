Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Preview: The Curious Case Of 2 'Happys', Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty

A still from Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (courtesy YouTube)

Be ready to solve the puzzle of two Happys, as Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi releases in theatres tomorrow. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is a sequel to 2016 comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi, starring Abhay Deol, Diana Penty and Ali Fazal. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is a continuation of the previous story which incorporates fresh new cases on confusion with the inclusion of a new Happy in the form of Sonakshi Sinha. She stars as Navpreet Kaur, who plays Happy #2 in the movie while Diana Penty is Harpreet Kaur - Happy #1. In Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, the confusion begins when Navpreet gets abducted as the kidnappers mistook her for Harpreet.

In Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Jimmy Sheirgill reprises his role as Daman Singh while Diana too returns with an extended cameo as the original happy. Daman was literally stood up by bride-to-be Harpreet Kaur at the mandap twice and in the new one, he falls in love with Navpreet Kaur as he continues his search for Harpreet. The character of Sartaj Singh Cheema, played by Jassi Gill, is also introduced on an interesting note, who is all set to give Daman Singh competition for his new-found love-interest.

Sonakshi Sinha, who makes her debut to the "Happy" franchise with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, recently told IANS in an interview that her father Shatrughan Sinha absolutely loved the theme of the movie. "When I showed him the trailer, he loved it so much that he started asking me about the first part. He didn't know about Happy Bhag Jayegi. So he asked about the film and he was so impressed with the film that he invited director Mudassar Aziz home. He had coffee with the filmmaker and a really nice discussion. He is very happy with the trailer," IANS quoted Sonakshi as saying.

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the prequel.