Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty's 'Happy' Comedy Of Errors

Still from Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi trailer (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights The setting of the movie is China Sonakshi Sinha plays the protagonist in the movie Diana Penty makes an appearance in the trailer

The trailer of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is here and will surely make you ROFL! The trailer begins with a direct introduction to the new Happy, Sonakshi Sinha (Navpreet Kaur) - who plays Happy #2 in the movie. Don't worry, Happy #1 - Diana Penty (Harpreet Kaur) - also makes an appearance in the trailer but more on that later. Yeah, so Sonakshi appears to have been abducted by a team of professional assassins, who fly her all the way away from Amritsar to China. But in Sonakshi Sinha's own words: "Main woh Happy nahi hoon jisse tum dhoondh rahe ho!" Enters Jimmy Sheirgill as Daman Singh Bagga, who is still looking for his run-away bride from the first movie. Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is a sequel to 2016 comedy Happy Bhag Jayegi, in which Daman was literally stood up by bride-to-be Harpreet Kaur at the mandap twice.

It appears, Harpreet ko dhoondte dhoondte, Daman Singh falls in love with Navpreet and just when that happens, the character of Sartaj Singh Cheema, played by Jassi Gill, is introduced, who is all set to give Daman Singh competition for his new-found love-interest.

Meanwhile, all the new and old characters are busy searching for Happy AKA Harpreet when Diana Penty arrives in the trailer to add to the confusion. It appears she's managed to be with Guddu (played by Ali Fazal), with whom she had eloped in the first movie.

Watch the trailer of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi here:

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also helmed the prequel. The comedy piece is scheduled to hit screens in August.