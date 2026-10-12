Tobey Maguire Officiates Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer's Wedding To Billionaire Geoffrey Ogunlesi

Actor Tobey Maguire officiated the wedding of his ex-wife, jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, and her husband, entrepreneur Geoffrey Ogunlesi, in Hawaii on Saturday, October 10.

What's Happening

The ceremony took place at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai and was attended by several celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Courteney Cox and Rachel Zoe.

The wedding comes shortly after Maguire and Meyer finalised their divorce on September 21, nearly a decade after announcing their separation.

Despite their split, the former couple has maintained a close relationship while co-parenting their two children, Ruby Sweetheart and Otis Tobias.

Both children attended their mother's wedding, along with Meyer's newborn daughter with Ogunlesi.

Meyer, 49, wore a strapless white gown for the intimate ceremony, while Ogunlesi opted for a black suit and bow tie. The guest list also included DiCaprio's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, and Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos.

Jennifer Meyer And Geoffrey Ogunlesi's Relationship

Meyer and Ogunlesi were first linked in 2023 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the annual Baby2Baby Gala in November that year. Meyer serves as a board member of the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organisation, which provides children living in poverty with essential items such as diapers and clothing.

Ogunlesi proposed to Meyer in August 2024. Announcing their engagement on Instagram, the jewellery designer wrote, "YES!!!"

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, earlier in 2026. Meyer confirmed the news in a Father's Day post on Instagram in June, sharing a tribute to her then-fiance.

"A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most @geoffo212. Happy Father's Day," she wrote.

Ogunlesi is the founder and CEO of The Ogunlesi Group, an entertainment and music management company whose roster includes artists such as Young Thug, charlieonnafriday and Myles Frost. He is also the son of Nigerian billionaire lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi.

Meyer, meanwhile, owns the jewellery label Jennifer Meyer Jewellery.

Tobey Maguire And Jennifer Meyer's Relationship

Maguire and Meyer reportedly met in 2003 while the actor was working on the film Seabiscuit. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ruby Sweetheart, in 2006 and married in Hawaii in 2007. Their son, Otis Tobias, was born in 2009.

After nine years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2016. Meyer filed for divorce in 2020, and the proceedings were finalised on September 21, 2026.

Despite ending their marriage, the former couple has continued to maintain a close bond and co-parent their children. In an interview with PEOPLE in May, Meyer spoke about their blended family and the relationship between Maguire and Ogunlesi.

"We travel all together. We have every holiday together. We have every birthday all together," Meyer said.

She added, "[Maguire] is an incredible father. He is an incredible ex-husband. And Geoff loves him, and he loves Geoff. And so everything just works."