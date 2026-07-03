Tobey Maguire Dating Ice Spice? Duo Sparks Rumours After Being Spotted Together

Dating rumours involving rapper Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire have taken over social media after viral photos of the pair getting cosy at Michael Rubin's annual White Party surfaced online. The duo appeared to be sharing a kiss during the star-studded event.

Maguire, 51, was spotted chatting warmly with Ice Spice, 26, in the Hamptons. The exchange turned intimate when the Spider-Man star put his hands on her arms and appeared to kiss her, as per the Daily Mail. Ice Spice looked relaxed and giddy as they mingled with other A-listers.

This comes months after Tobey Maguire attended the Super Bowl with influencer Mishka Silva, 20. The pair was spotted sitting in a box alongside other stars.

Maguire was previously married to jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer. The former couple share two children - daughter Ruby, 19, and son Otis, 15. The couple married in 2007, a year after getting engaged and the birth of their daughter. Otis was born in 2009.

They separated in 2016. Meyer filed for divorce in 2020 and it was finalised later that year. Despite the divorce, Maguire and Meyer remain close friends and committed co-parents.

Ice Spice's last officially confirmed relationship was with NFL cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, whom she dated in early 2025. During a September interview on the podcast Baby, This is Keke Palmer, the rapper confirmed they had broken up but remained good friends.

Professionally, Ice Spice rose to fame with her 2022 viral hit Munch (Feelin' U). She further gained traction while featuring on PinkPantheress' Boy's a Liar Pt. 2. The star also teamed with Nicki Minaj for Princess Diana and Barbie World.

After joining the Karma remix, she formed a close friendship with Taylor Swift. The two were often seen together through 2023 and 2024, including at the Super Bowl. Her most recent hit was Big Guy, released last year for The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. She has also built momentum with single drops like Thootie featuring Tokischa.