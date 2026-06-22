At 49, Jennifer Meyer Expands Her Family With Arrival Of Baby Girl

Jennifer Meyer has shared some happy family news, revealing that she welcomed a baby girl with her fiance, Geoffrey Ogunlesi, at the age of 49. The jewellery designer announced the arrival of their daughter in a Father's Day post and gave fans their first glimpse of the couple's newest family member.

The post included a sweet photo of Geoffrey holding their baby daughter and suggested that the little one was born a month ago.

The newborn is Jennifer's third child; she is already a mother of two teenage children, Ruby and Otis, whom she shares with her former husband, actor Tobey Maguire.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer Meyer wrote, “A perfect month with our perfect baby girl. We love you the most Geoffrey Ogunlesi. Happy Father's Day.”

In a recent interview with People, Jennifer Meyer spoke about her experience of becoming pregnant at the age of 49.

She said, “I was so much younger when I did it with my first two kids and I was the first of my friends [to get pregnant] pretty much. So it was a different mentality. And now I know everything and what to expect. It's a little more exhausting at this stage, but I feel amazing. I love it. I feel really good. I've had a really awesome pregnancy. Thank God. It's been really good. I think I've manifested hard.”

Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire married in 2003 and were together for many years before separating in 2016. Their divorce was officially finalised in 2020. A few years later, Meyer began dating Geoffrey Ogunlesi in 2023 and the couple announced their engagement in 2024.