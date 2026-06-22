<i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha's Film Inching Closer To Rs 50 Crore Mark Worldwide

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer family action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram has witnessed a strong opening weekend at the box office. The film, which hit screens on June 19, delivered an impressive performance on Sunday.

As per a Sacnilk report, the film collected Rs 10.10 crore net in India on Day 3. With this, the Telugu action drama's total India net collection reached Rs 23.1 crore, while its total gross collection stood at Rs 26.69 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 4 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 15.1 crore. With these figures, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 41.79 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India Net)

Day 1 (1st Friday): Rs 5.35 crore

Day 2 (1st Saturday): Rs 7.65 crore

Day 3 (1st Sunday): Rs 10.10 crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram continues to find its biggest audience base in the Telugu market. The Telugu version alone contributed an impressive Rs 9.5 crore in net collections on Day 3, maintaining a strong occupancy of 61 percent across 2,341 shows.

The Tamil version, on the other hand, contributed Rs 60 lakh net on Sunday, with an occupancy rate of 25.0 percent across 624 shows.

The family action drama marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's return to the big screen following a three-year hiatus. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced under Tralala Moving Pictures, Maa Inti Bangaaram follows the story of a woman who marries into a traditional household but struggles to win over her new family.

The drama intensifies when a dangerous threat from the woman's past resurfaces, and she must fight to protect the very family that doubts her while keeping her real identity a secret.

Alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Dignath Manchale, Sreemukhi, and Gautami in prominent roles.



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