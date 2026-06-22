<i>Baby Do Die Do</i> Trailer: Huma Qureshi Plays A Deaf-And-Mute Assassin In Upcoming Thriller

Actor Huma Qureshi plays a deaf and mute hitwoman in the trailer of her new film Baby Do Die Do.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film also features Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah, and Himanshu Malik, among others.

The trailer of the film, which Qureshi shared on Monday, shows the actor as Baby, an ordinary, deaf-and-mute NGO worker and an assassin, who is haunted by the voice of her dead sister.

When a mission goes wrong, she must face betrayals, buried traumas, and uncover the truth about her own identity.

"Ye safar mien thodhi saavdani barte! Do…Die…Do! #BabyDoDieDo in cinemas 3 July," read the caption.

The film is produced by Qureshi's brother, Saqib Saleem, and is set to release on July 3. The music has been composed by Arjun Iyer.

The actor will also feature in Yash-starrer Toxic. She essays the role of Elizabeth in the film.

The makers of Yash's much-awaited Toxic have finally locked the film's release date. The film will now release on August 26 this year.