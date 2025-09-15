To Youngest Emmy Award Winner Owen Cooper, Big Love From Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra recently expressed joy over 15-year-old Owen Cooper's Emmy win.

What's Happening

On Instagram, Priyanka shared a video of Owen receiving the Emmy Award for his performance in Adolescence.

She captioned the post with emojis that showed her immense happiness and pride over Cooper's historic achievement.

Background

Owen Cooper, who starred in Netflix's original Adolescence, becomes the youngest actor ever to win an Emmy. He bagged the award in the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie category.

In his winning speech, the 15-year-old actor said, "Wow, it's so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes back then, I didn't expect to be winning this award. I think tonight proves that if you learn and focus and step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I'm thankful. I was nothing about three years ago, but I'm here now."

"It says my name on the statue, but it really belongs to all of the people who worked on the show," Cooper added.

Alongside him, the nominees in the limited-series supporting actor category included Javier Bardem for his role in Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Rob Delaney from FX's Dying for Sex, Peter Sarsgaard and Bill Camp from Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, and Ashley Walters from Netflix's Adolescence.

With this win, Cooper broke the record held by Michael A. Goorjian, who was 23 when he became the youngest winner in the category in 1994. Cooper also surpassed Scott Jacoby's record as the youngest male actor to win an Emmy in any acting category. Jacoby was 16 when he won in 1973 for The Certain Summer.