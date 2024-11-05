To Virat Kohli, A Loved-Up Birthday Post From Anushka Sharma. Bonus - Vamika And Akaay

It's Virat Kohli's 36th birthday and Anushka Sharma has something special for Virushka fans. This year, the actor has shared a heart-warming picture of Virat Kohli holding daughter Vamika and baby son Akaay in his arms. The faces of the children are hidden by emojis. Virat Kohli's endearing smile will surely melt your hearts. Anushka dropped a heart emoji in the caption. The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love from fans. A fan wrote, "Aww so cute." A user wrote, "Happy Birthday." Another fan wrote, "Picture of the day." Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday meri Jaan." Take a look:

In July, Anushka and Virat were spotted with Akaay in London. A fan page dedicated to the star cricketer shared a video on Instagram. In the video, Virat has his baby boy on his lap. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen standing near a flower shop. Anushka Sharma is in a white top and shorts while Virat is dressed in his casual best. Sharing the video, the fanpage wrote in the caption, "Akaay Kohli spotted with Virat and Anushka in London."

Anushka loves to share famjam stories on Instagram. She shared a fun-filled picture on her Instagram stories. She shared a picture of a bowl full of popsicles. What caught the Internet's attention was a glimpse of tiny hands reaching out to the bowl. No points for guessing whose hands we are talking about. This is the first time Anushka shared a glimpse of her baby boy Akaay on social media. Anushka didn't caption the photo.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017. They are parents to two children - Vamika in 2021 and Akaay was born this year. Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a film which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.