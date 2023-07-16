To 'The Coolest Person' Katrina Kaif, The Sweetest Birthday Wish From Sunny Kaushal

Image was shared by Sunny Kaushal. (Courtesy: sunsunnykhez)

It's Katrina Kaif's 40th birthday today and the whole of Bollywood is showering the star with wishes. However, one of the sweetest wishes came from her brother-in-law actor Sunny Kaushal. Sunny Kaushal, who happens to be Vicky Kaushal's younger brother shared a picture with Katrina on his Instagram story. In the picture, the duo can be seen sitting in what seems like a boat while sharing a laugh. The candid picture is all heart and Katrina, in a white dress, looks lovely. Sharing the image, Sunny wrote, "Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life. Katrina Kaif, lots of love and a big tight hug.”

Soon after Sunny's post, his rumoured girlfriend, actor Sharvari Wagh, also shared a picture and wished Katrina.

Kareena Kapoor wished Katrina Kaif on her birthday as well. Sharing a picture of Katrina, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous. Keep shining. Much love." See her post below:

Joining the bandwagon was also Katrina Kaif's zero co-star Anushka Sharma. She wished Katrina by writing, "Happy Birthday Katrina. Wishing you love and light always." Take a look at her post:

A day before her birthday, Katrina Kaif flew out of Mumbai with her husband Vicky Kaushal. For their airport OOTDs, Katrina Kaif opted for a floral top and jeans while her husband Vicky Kaushal complemented her in a black hoodie, jeans and a cap. The couple was seen holding hands while making their way inside. Before entering the premises, they also greeted the paparazzi stationed there, smiled and posed for some pictures.

Katrina Kaif will be seen with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.