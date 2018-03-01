To Sridevi, A Heartfelt Tribute By English Vinglish Director Gauri Shinde

"Sri... I still refuse to believe that I won't be seeing you next week," tweeted Sridevi's English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde this morning, making us teary-eyed. Sridevi died at the age of 54 in Dubai last Saturday and was cremated with state honours last evening. The Gauri Shinde-directed English Vinglish was Sridevi's comeback film. The actress had taken a break of several years to raise her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and in 2012, she made a comeback with the blockbuster English Vinglish. Ms Shinde's post features a picture of Sridevi from the film. In English Vinglish, Sridevi played Shashi, a housewife, who was often mocked by her husband and kids for not being able communicate in English.
Sri ... I still refuse to believe that I won't be seeing you next week... pic.twitter.com/5DeAWnfqUg— Gauri Shinde (@gauris) March 1, 2018
When English Vinglish completed five years, Sridevi had shared a picture with her director and wrote, "Coming soon." Several media reports claimed that the duo might collaborate for a sequel. "It's too early to talk about it. There's something happening. We will talk about it when things are concrete," mid-day quoted a source as saying.
Sridevi died after she drowned in her hotel bathtub, a post-mortem revealed. She spent all of last week in UAE attending the wedding festivities of nephew Mohit Marwah.
Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi, Khushi. Her last film was 2017's MOM and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero will see Sridevi in a posthumous cameo.
