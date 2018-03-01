To Sridevi, A Heartfelt Tribute By English Vinglish Director Gauri Shinde

Highlights English Vinglish was Sridevi's comeback film Sridevi died at the age of 54 Sridevi was cremated on Wednesday

Sri ... I still refuse to believe that I won't be seeing you next week... pic.twitter.com/5DeAWnfqUg — Gauri Shinde (@gauris) March 1, 2018

"Sri... I still refuse to believe that I won't be seeing you next week," tweeted Sridevi'sdirector Gauri Shinde this morning, making us teary-eyed. Sridevi died at the age of 54 in Dubai last Saturday and was cremated with state honours last evening. The Gauri Shinde-directedwas Sridevi's comeback film. The actress had taken a break of several years to raise her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and in 2012, she made a comeback with the blockbuster. Ms Shinde's post features a picture of Sridevi from the film. In, Sridevi played Shashi, a housewife, who was often mocked by her husband and kids for not being able communicate in English.See Gauri Shinde's post here.Whencompleted five years, Sridevi had shared a picture with her director and wrote, "Coming soon." Several media reports claimed that the duo might collaborate for a sequel. "It's too early to talk about it. There's something happening. We will talk about it when things are concrete," mid-day quoted a source as saying.Sridevi died after she drowned in her hotel bathtub, a post-mortem revealed. She spent all of last week in UAE attending the wedding festivities of nephew Mohit Marwah. Sridevi was brought to Mumbai on Tuesday night. A condolence meet was held on Wednesday afternoon and later, she was taken to the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Several celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone paid their last respects to the late actress. Thousands of fans had also lined up to bid farewell to Sridevi. Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi, Khushi. Her last film was 2017'sand Shah Rukh Khan'swill see Sridevi in a posthumous cameo.

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.