To Sonam Kapoor, 'The Face Of This Generation,' An Appreciation Post From Proud Dad Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: anilskapoor )

Anil Kapoor has never shied away from expressing his joy at his children's accomplishments and on Tuesday he did nothing different. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently made her presence felt at Britain's King Charles' Coronation Concert. At the Concert, the Khoobsurat star took the centre stage as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth and her father Anil Kapoor could not be prouder. Expressing his happiness, he put forth a heartfelt message dedicated to his firstborn and we are already melting. Hailing Sonam Kapoor for her dignified spoken word piece performance at the event, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Sonam has always done things differently and it makes me so happy when she gets recognized and celebrated for it."

He continued, "It is such an honor to be invited amidst royalty to address all the commonwealth nations. It seems fitting that Sonam should represent our country on a global stage with other accomplished artists to bring in a new era of unity, harmony, and creativity. As a father, and as a member of the Indian film fraternity, I could not be prouder of Sonam for being the face and voice of this generation."

Friends from the film fraternity and family members to the likes of Bhumi Pednekar and sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor, dropped heart emojis below the post. However, the sweetest response came from son-in-law Anand Ahuja, who wrote, "Wowwww. So lovely said!"

Take a look at the post here:

Notably, Anil Kapoor's post comes a day after his wife and Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor also praised their daughter for her lovely presence at the event.

On Monday, Sunita Kapoor shared a video of Sonam's speech on Instagram along with a note. Sharing the video, the happy mother wrote, “So proud! Such an honor.” Replying to the post, Sonam said, “Love you”. Her cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor dropped red heart and applause emojis. Their uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor gave a shout-out to Sonam and said, “Great honor.” Maheep Kapoor, Karan Boolani followed suit.

Take a look at the wholesome post here:

Sonam Kapoor, who was introduced as one of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, began her speech with “Namaste”. She said, “Namaste, our Commonwealth is a union. Together we are one-third of the world's people. One-third of the world's ocean. One-quarter of the world's land. Each of our countries is unique, and each of our people is special, but we choose to stand as one, learning from our history. Blessed by our diversity, driven by our values, and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable, and prosperous future for everyone, where every voice is heard.”

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind.