To Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas, After Roka. With Love From Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt And Other Stars

Aaand... Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are engaged, finally! The couple just made it official on Instagram with a loved-up picture from their roka ceremony, hosted in the afternoon at Priyanka's Mumbai home. "Taken, with all my heart and soul," posted Priyanka while Nick wrote, "Future Mrs Jonas. My heart. My love." (Aww, you guys!). Their engagement confirmation has sent the Internet into a meltdown and in no time, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the newly-engaged couple. Actress Preity Zinta was the first celeb to post a message for them, even before they made it official. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebs have shared their best wishes for the couple on Priyanka's post. Also, her fiance Nick Jonas commented and said, "He's the luckiest guy in the world." (Cute, na?).

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka's Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani co-star, sent out his wishes and wrote, "Kya baat hai. God bless!". "Congratulations Peee to the Ceee," Varun Dhawan wrote while Alia Bhatt posed several heart emoticons to Priyanka's post.

Sonam Kapoor, who got married in May, wrote, "Congratulations," and so did Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor,Sania Mirza, Ileana D'Cruz, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and others.

Super model Gigi Hadid commented, "So happy for you two."

Priyanka's close friend Mushtaq Shiekh shared a lovely message for the couple. He was there at the roka ceremony.

An engagement party will reportedly take place at a hotel in the evening and expected guests are - Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, apart from Mushtaq, the roka was attended by Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, Salman Khan's sister Arpita and Shrishti Behl Arya.

Nick Jonas landed in India on Thursday night with parents Denise and Kevin. Last evening, Priyanka and Nick dined at a Mumbai hotel. Her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth also accompanied them.

(Congratulations, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas).