To "Pari" Shefali Jariwala, An Emotional Tribute From Husband Parag Tyagi: "She Was Fire Wrapped In Grace"

Almost a week after Shefali Jariwala's untimely death, husband Parag Tyagi wrote an emotional tribute for her on Instagram. Parag described her as "fire wrapped in grace". Crediting her generous nature of putting others first, Parag said, "She was sab ki maa."

Popular reality show star Shefali Jariwala AKA "Kaanta Laga Girl" died on June 27. She was 42.

On Thursday Parag Tyagi wrote an elaborate message for her.

"A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination," Parag seemed to put the chatter around her anti-ageing treatment to rest.

"In the chaos of grief, it's easy to be swept away by noise and speculation. But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light - By the way she made people feel. By the joy she sparked. By the lives she lifted," Parag wrote for her.

Parag shared a smiling picture of the late actress alongside the message.

"Let that be her legacy - a soul so radiant, she will never, ever be forgotten. Love you till eternity," Parag signed off.

Shefali Jariwala became an overnight sensation after featuring in the Kaanta Laga remix video in 2002. Later, she participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye (Seasons 5 and 7) and Bigg Boss 13.

Shefali died late night on June 27 at her Mumbai house. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. While the post-mortem report is still awaited, initial police and medical investigations suggest she, reportedly, died after suffering a cardiac arrest, triggered by low blood pressure, fasting and unsupervised anti-ageing medication.

An autopsy was conducted on June 28 by a team of government doctors at Cooper Hospital and the procedure was video-recorded as per protocol. Her viscera has been preserved and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina for detailed analysis.

Shefali's death has been registered as an accidental death at Amboli Police Station. Statements have been recorded from Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi, family members, domestic staff and close friends.

Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi wrote an emotional message in memory of her on Instagram. He requested fans to remember her as a woman "who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination."

