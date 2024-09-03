To Newly Engaged Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani, With Love From Kareena And Other Kapoors

Aadar Jain proposed to Alekha Advani at a beach and shared pictures from it on social media over the weekend. He wrote, "My first crush, my best friend and now, my forever." Aadar Jain's post was flooded with comments from the Kapoors. Kareena Kapoor, congratulating her cousin Aadar, wrote, "Yayyyyyyyy Mehendi laga ke rakhna ...doli saja ke rakhna..." Karisma added, "Congratulations you both." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis and wrote "Yayyyyyy" om her brother's post.

Kunal Kapoor's son Zahaan wrote, "Mubarak ho." Besides members of the family, other celebs wished the couple too. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations." Vaani Kapoor's comment read, "Congratulations Aadar! Nothing but love."

Check out post shared by Aadar Jain here:

Aadar Jain's brother Armaan also shared a special post for the newly-engaged couple and he wrote, "Congratulations ! Called it a few decades ago."

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani made their relationship Instagram official in November last year. He shared an adorable picture in which we can see Aadar and Alekha Advani holding hands. The text attached to the picture read, "Light of my life". He added a red heart to it.

Alekha Advani was also present at the annual Christmas bash of the Kapoors, hosted at Kunal Kapoor's residence. In addition to Aadar Jain and Alekha, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda were part of the celebration.

On the work front, Aadar Jain has starred in movies Qaidi Band, Hello Charlie and Mogul to name a few.