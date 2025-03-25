To New Parents KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty, Love From Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani And Others

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 24. The new parents in the town shared a joint post to announce the happy news. Athiya and KL Rahul simply dropped a baby emoji in the caption. The comments section was swamped with congratulatory messages from celebrities.

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Congratulations. Hugs and squishes." Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty dropped a white heart emoji. Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congrats guys." Vikrant Massey wrote, "God bless your family." Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "Congratulations." Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations." Dia Mirza also followed the suit. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations guys. Dhanashree Verma wrote, "Congratulations." Priyanka Chopra liked the post, though, she didn't write any comment.

Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Omg yaay. Congratulations you two. So so lucky to have a little baby girl." Kriti Sanon wrote, "Omg!! congrats you two." Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Congratulations" and dropped a series of emojis. Mom-to-be Kiara Advani dropped a series of love emojis. Ananya panday wrote, "Congratulations." Rhea Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif, Sania Mirza, Neha Dhupia also wished the new parents.

Take a look:

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared some heart-melting pictures from their new pregnancy shoot earlier this month. In one of the clicks, Athiya Shetty can be seen showing off her baby bump while KL Rahul rests his head on her lap. In another gray scale picture, the couple can be seen taking a stroll.

During a conversation with Chanda Kochhar on her podcast a few months ago, Suniel Shetty shared his excitement about the upcoming addition to the family.

When asked about the dinner table conversations in the Shetty household, Suniel responded, "Right now, it's probably all about the grandchild. There's no other conversation, and we don't want any other conversation."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty married on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 with an adorable post.