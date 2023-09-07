To Mammootty, From Son Dulquer Salmaan: 'Hope One Day I Become Even Half Of Who Are You Pa'

Dulquer shared this image of his father. (Courtesy: Dulquer Salmaan)

Film veteran Mammootty, who celebrates his 72nd birthday today, received an emotional wish from his son Dulquer Salmaan. Dulquer shared two pictures in grey scale. In the first image, Dulquer and Mammootty can be seen with their backs to the camera. In another frame, Mammootty can be seen telling Dulquer something. Dulquer's hands are only visible in the frame. Dulquer wrote in the caption that he always aspires to be like his father in every aspect of life. Dulquer wrote in the caption, "When I was a boy you were the man I wanted to become. When I first stood in front of the camera you were the actor I wanted to become. When I became a father you were everything I wanted to be. I hope one day I become even half of who you are Pa! Wishing you the happiest birthday. May you always continue to awe, entertain and inspire the world in ways only you can."

Take a look at Dulquer's post here:

On Mammootty's wedding anniversary, Dulquer shared another heart touching post. Dulquer wrote in the caption, "Happy Anniversary Umma & Pa!Itha and I always say you've spoilt it for us. Youve set the bar so high the rest of us are always playing catch up. Thank you for being our rocks and always being there together for all of us, no matter what. Every decision and every milestone you've stood together. Yin and Yang, you both balance everything so beautifully. As I get older I value so much more the way you both chose to build your life together. Sticking to your values and instincts. I've seen how you started and where you are today. I hope we your children can be a reflection of that. Yours is a love story I never tire of hearing."

Take a look at the post here:

Mammootty won 3 National Film Awards, 7 Kerala State Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards South. He is known for movies like Vilkkanundu Swapnangal, Sindoora Sandhyakku Mounam, Oru Thira Pinneyum Thira, Chambalkadu, to name a few. He made his Hindi debut with Dhartiputra (1992). Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in King Of Kotha. He also made his web debut in Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.