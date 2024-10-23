Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For BFF Malaika Arora: "Happiness, Love And Laughter"

Malaika Arora turns a year older today, October 23. Needless to say, the birthday girl's BFF Kareena Kapoor can't keep calm on this special. Kareena shared a series of pictures with Malaika on her Instagram Stories. The first image featured Malaika enveloping Kareena in a hug from behind. The text on the picture read, “Happy birthday our darling Malla”. Next, we could see a much younger Malaika and Kareena sitting side-by-side. In the caption, the Crew actress wrote, “Happiness, love and laughter is what I wish for you forever…love you tons.” Lastly, Kareena shared a photo of them in casual attire and added a love sticker.

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora along with their sisters Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora make up one of the most popular girl gangs of the film industry. The quartet is frequently spotted together at gatherings. Back in June, Kareena hosted a slumber party for her girlfriends and shared glimpses of the sleepover on Instagram. In the first picture, Kareena can be seen twinning in white with Malaika Arora. The second picture showed Amrita and Karisma posing together. Kareena captioned the post, "Eternity and beyond. Twinning forever. soul sisters."

Before that, the group united for Crew's success celebration at Kareena Kapoor's house. While Karisma and Amrita wore comfy t-shirts and pyjamas, Kareena and Malaika twinned yet again in chic kaftans. This time, the OG quartet was also joined by makeup artist Mallika Bhatt. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Karisma wrote, “The OG crew.”

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. The actress will next be seen in Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will release on Diwali 2024.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was last seen judging the 11th season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.