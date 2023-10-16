Kareena Kapoor Marks 11 Years Of Marriage To Saif Ali Khan With This Adorable Pic

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Happy anniversary, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The couple are celebrating 11 years of togetherness today. On the special occasion, Kareena has picked an adorable picture of herself and Saif. In the photo, Kareena, dressed in an ice-blue shirt and jacket, is seen relishing a slice of pizza as Saif Ali Khan points his finger at the actress. Well, Bebo's caption deserves extra attention. The actress wrote, “This is us…You, me and pizza…Forever kinda love…Happy Anniversary, husband…” Kareena's Jaane Jaanco-star Jaideep Ahlawat was among the first to drop a comment under the post. The actor said, “Saif sir be like “‘Poora Pizza Isne khaya hai [Saif sir must be thinking – she ate the whole slice].'” Saif's sister Saba Pataudi wrote, “Happyyyyyyyy Anniversary.” Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has picked an evil eye and red heart to wish the couple. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor have written sweet anniversary wishes for the power couple. Kareena's BFF, Malaika Arora said, “Happy anniversary.” Malaika has also added two red hearts to the post.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012. The couple welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016. They are also parents to son Jehangir Ali Khan, whom they welcomed in February 2021.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has one more reason to celebrate as her film The Buckingham Murders premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday. The film has been directed by Hansal Mehta. On the special day, Kareena shared some pictures of her character, Jas Bhamra, on Instagram. The actress also mentioned that “Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years”. In her extensive note, Kareena revealed that she has been a “huge fan of the detective series genre…” The actress added, “...Watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman.”

Kareena Kapoor also spoke about the time when she was given a 25-page synopsis by Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor. “On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be… Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears... It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn't be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that… but I feel really cool…”

“So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made... into the world of Jas Bhamra.

I do hope Jas hasn't ended her journey yet, because it's been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows,” she concluded. The Buckingham Murders also marks Kareena's debut as a producer. Ekta Kapoor has co-produced the project.

Kareena Kapoor also has The Crew in the kitty. She is also part of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.